Lobbyist says he wasn't lobbying when he tried to oust Ukrainian ambassador. Experts disagree.

An allegation that Bob Livingston, a congressman-turned-lobbyist, sought to oust the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine raises questions about whether he violated a federal law that requires lobbyists to disclose their work for foreign clients.

Livingston, a former high-ranking House member who heads an influential Washington lobbying firm, repeatedly called Foreign Service Officer Catherine Croft and pressed for the ouster of the ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch, Croft told impeachment investigators last week.

In Croft's written statement, she said Livingston told her that Yovanovitch – now a key figure in impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump – was an “Obama holdover” associated with George Soros, the billionaire investor, philanthropist, Democratic donor, and Trump critic.

"It was not clear to me at the time – or now – at whose direction or at whose expense Mr. Livingston was seeking the removal of Ambassador Yovanovitch," said Croft, who said she documented the calls and told her superiors about them.

Livingston probably should have disclosed whether he was paid by two Ukraine-linked clients or any other foreigner to seek Yovanovitch's removal, two legal experts on the Foreign Agents Registration Act told USA TODAY.

But Livingston said he made the calls as a "concerned American citizen," not as a lobbyist.

His clients included a coalition of Ukrainian steel companies and an obscure company created to support Yulia Tymoshenko, a former prime minister of Ukraine.

Image shows then- Rep. Robert Livingston, R-Louisiana, who was also the speaker-elect of the House of Representatives, walking past members of the press outside his U.S. Capitol office in December 1998. AFP PHOTO Luke FRAZZA More

If Livingston was working for Ukrainian clients he disclosed, "he should have reported those contacts ... no question about that," said Joseph Sandler, an expert on the law that governs U.S. lobbying for foreign clients. Sandler is a partner at the Sandler Reiff Lamb Rosenstein & Birkenstock law firm in Washington, D.C., and a former general counsel for the Democratic National Committee.

"If it was for another foreign entity, then he needed to register for them" and disclose the lobbying, Sandler said.

Matthew Sanderson, another expert on lobbying for foreign clients and a member of the Caplin & Drysdale law firm in Washington, D.C., said Livingston's calls about Yovanovitch "should be disclosed in some fashion."

Livingston, in telephone interviews with USA TODAY, acknowledged making two calls to Croft in which he urged that Yovanovitch be fired. He said he conveyed similar messages to the White House and the National Security Council.

However, Livingston said he didn't make those calls as a paid lobbyist. "I made direct calls as a concerned American citizen ... to tell them they had a problem," he said. That means he didn't have to file any disclosures, he said.

Livingston said he spoke up after he heard complaints about Yovanovitch from "Ukrainian citizens and ex-pats." He declined to identify those people or disclose whether they were present or former Ukrainian government officials. He also declined to discuss the substance of their complaints.

Sanderson said it doesn't seem plausible that Livingston had acted on his own and not on behalf of a client.

"I think it strains credulity to say he did it on his own behalf as an American citizen," said Sanderson.

He advises corporations, political committees and other clients about complex laws that regulate political activity. He has also served as a counsel for several well-known Republicans, including Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mitt Romney of Utah, outgoing Energy Secretary and former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, and the late Arizona Sen. John McCain.