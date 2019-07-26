Did Botnia Exploration Holding's (STO:BOTX) Share Price Deserve to Gain 72%?

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, long term Botnia Exploration Holding AB (publ) (STO:BOTX) shareholders have enjoyed a 72% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 22% (not including dividends).

With just kr4,934,000 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Botnia Exploration Holding to have proven its business plan. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Botnia Exploration Holding will find or develop a valuable new mine before too long.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. Botnia Exploration Holding has already given some investors a taste of the sweet gains that high risk investing can generate, if your timing is right.

Botnia Exploration Holding had cash in excess of all liabilities of just kr4.8m when it last reported (March 2019). So if it hasn't remedied the situation already, it will almost certainly have to raise more capital soon. Given how low on cash the it got, investors must really like its potential for the share price to be up 11% per year, over 5 years. The image below shows how Botnia Exploration Holding's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Given that situation, many of the best investors like to check if insiders have been buying shares. If they are buying a significant amount of shares, that's certainly a good thing. You can click here to see if there are insiders buying.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Botnia Exploration Holding's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. We note that Botnia Exploration Holding's TSR, at 76% is higher than its share price return of 72%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

Botnia Exploration Holding shareholders are down 18% for the year, but the market itself is up 7.3%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 12%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. You could get a better understanding of Botnia Exploration Holding's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.