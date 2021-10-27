Did Braves prove trade deadline deals can create contenders?

Associated Press

Shohei Ohtani's two-way All-Star season with the Los Angeles Angels was so unprecedented that Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred presented a special award to recognize it. Ohtani was given the Commissioner’s Historic Achievement Award by Manfred before Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night. “Over the next few years, I know that there are going to be many, many awards and accolades that come your way,” Manfred said, with Ohtani sitting next to him.