Did Business Growth Power Euronext's (EPA:ENX) Share Price Gain of 288%?

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For example, the Euronext N.V. (EPA:ENX) share price has soared 288% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. On top of that, the share price is up 15% in about a quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Euronext achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 41% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 31% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Euronext the TSR over the last 5 years was 346%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Euronext shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 36% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 35% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Is Euronext cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

