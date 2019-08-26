Did Business Growth Power Expert System's (BIT:EXSY) Share Price Gain of 129%?

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. Take, for example Expert System S.p.A. (BIT:EXSY). Its share price is already up an impressive 129% in the last twelve months. On top of that, the share price is up 15% in about a quarter. Also impressive, the stock is up 53% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

Given that Expert System didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Expert System saw its revenue grow by 6.1%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to rise by 129%. The business will need a lot more growth to justify that increase. We're not so sure that revenue growth is driving the market optimism about the stock.

We're pleased to report that Expert System shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 129% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 10% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Before spending more time on Expert System it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

