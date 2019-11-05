Did Business Growth Power MaxLinear's (NYSE:MXL) Share Price Gain of 171%?

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 171% in five years. In contrast, the stock has fallen 8.8% in the last 30 days. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

Given that MaxLinear didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

For the last half decade, MaxLinear can boast revenue growth at a rate of 15% per year. That's a pretty good long term growth rate. We'd argue this growth has been reflected in the share price which has climbed at a rate of 22% per year over in that time. It's well worth monitoring the growth trend in revenue, because if growth accelerates, that might signal an opportunity. Accelerating growth can be a sign of an inflection point - and could indicate profits lie ahead. Worth watching 100%

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:MXL Income Statement, November 5th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

MaxLinear shareholders are down 1.1% for the year, but the market itself is up 14%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 22% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. If you would like to research MaxLinear in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

