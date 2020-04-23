Did Business Growth Power Nanosonics' (ASX:NAN) Share Price Gain of 276%?

While Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 14% in the last quarter. But that scarcely detracts from the really solid long term returns generated by the company over five years. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 276% in that time. Generally speaking the long term returns will give you a better idea of business quality than short periods can. Ultimately business performance will determine whether the stock price continues the positive long term trend.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Nanosonics achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 38% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 30% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 152.89, the market remains optimistic.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Nanosonics has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 36% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 30% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Nanosonics you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

