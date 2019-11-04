Did Business Growth Power SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner's (ETR:SHF) Share Price Gain of 200%?

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. One great example is SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ETR:SHF) which saw its share price drive 200% higher over five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 53% gain in the last three months. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

Given that SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last 5 years SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner saw its revenue grow at 28% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Meanwhile, its share price performance certainly reflects the strong growth, given the share price grew at 25% per year, compound, during the period. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. To our minds that makes SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner's TSR of 224% for the 5 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 120% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 26%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. You could get a better understanding of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

