Did Business Growth Power Synopsys's (NASDAQ:SNPS) Share Price Gain of 193%?

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For example, the Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) share price has soared 193% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. It's even up 10% in the last week. But this could be related to the buoyant market which is up about 8.0% in a week.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Synopsys achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 14% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 24% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that Synopsys shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 18% over one year. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 24% a year, is even better. If you would like to research Synopsys in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

