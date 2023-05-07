Did you buy a Boot Key? APD says if you use it illegally, you could face charges

The Atlanta Police Department is warning people of the possible consequences of using Boot Keys to unlock a booted car on private properties within the city.

APD told Channel 2 Action News although owning a Boot Key is not illegal, it is illegal to “use a Boot Key to modify, tamper, or disengage a booting device from a vehicle”.

They also said that owners of private businesses and properties are authorized to boot or tow cars that violate the terms of the private parking areas by using independent contractors hired.

APD wants people to be aware that they will not intervene between motorists and private business owners unless the parking violation turns into a criminal matter.

If you illegally unlock or remove a booting device you could face the following charges:

Criminal trespass

Theft of services

Theft of taking

Damage to property 2nd degree

