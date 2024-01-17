Did you get a call about jury duty and a fine? It's a scam, warns Erie County Court

Jury trials have started with a new trial term at the Erie County Courthouse this month, and so has a scam connected to jury duty.

The courts are warning the public to be wary.

Someone purporting to be from the Erie County Sheriff's Office is calling residents from a spoofed number and telling them they failed to report for jury duty and must go to the courthouse and pay a fine, said Bob Catalde, the district court administrator for the Erie County Court of Common Pleas. He said the spoofed number makes the calls appear as if they are coming from the courthouse.

The caller is persistent, Catalde said. He said the caller says the fine is refundable once it is paid and says he will give directions on how to pay it.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office would never contact residents under such circumstances and have them pay a fine, Catalde said. He said the Sheriff's Office is aware of the situation with the calls.

Residents who receive such calls are advised not to fall for them and to contact the county jury coordinator's office to confirm that the calls are a hoax, Catalde said. The coordinator's office can be reached at 814-451-6059.

"We want to talk to them," Catalde said of those who receive the calls. "We want to create a record and get information so that we can help law enforcement."

Are jury scams happening elsewhere?

Jury scams are a nationwide problem. The ruses often involve claims that the target must pay a fine.

On Jan. 8, for example, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida and the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, which include Orlando and Tampa, cautioned about a scam in which a caller poses as a U.S. marshal or another government official.

The caller tells the target they they will be arrested for failing to appear for jury duty unless they pay a fine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office and a report in USA Today.

Once the target agrees, the scammers then "walk them through purchasing a prepaid debit or gift card or making an electronic payment to satisfy the 'fine,'" the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Contact Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNpalattella.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Scam alert: Erie County residents getting calls about jury duty, fine