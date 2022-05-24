Did you get a call about missed jury duty? Jackson County sheriff says it’s a scam

KCPD
Anna Spoerre
·1 min read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a scam caller who has been impersonating law enforcement.

A scammer, who is posing as a member of the sheriff’s office under the name Sgt. White, is telling people they have warrants out for their arrest for missing jury duty.

Then the scammer asks for money, the sheriff’s office said.

“This is NOT us nor is this one of our practices,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday. “If you’re contacted please know it’s fraudulent, and don’t submit ANY forms of payment to them.”

https://www.facebook.com/100064759117195/posts/374610608040907

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories