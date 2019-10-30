Did Canada Rare Earth Corp. (CVE:LL) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Canada Rare Earth Corp. (CVE:LL).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

View our latest analysis for Canada Rare Earth

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Canada Rare Earth

COO & Director Peter Shearing made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$100k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.05 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (CA$0.065), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 2077000 shares worth CA$105k. On the other hand they divested 7500 shares, for CA$376. Overall, Canada Rare Earth insiders were net buyers last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

TSXV:LL Recent Insider Trading, October 30th 2019 More

Canada Rare Earth is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Are Canada Rare Earth Insiders Buying Or Selling?

CEO & Director Tracy Moore bought just CA$430 worth of shares in that time. That's not much at all. So it is hard to draw any conclusion about how insiders are feeling about the stock, from these recent trades.

Insider Ownership of Canada Rare Earth

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 11% of Canada Rare Earth shares, worth about CA$1.4m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Canada Rare Earth Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Canada Rare Earth insiders bought more shares in the company. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free.