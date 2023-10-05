Did Cars Stop Photographers From Following Taylor Swift?
There's speculation surrounding cars deliberately slowing down during rush-hour traffic to stop photographers from following Taylor Swift. The alleged incident happened during the height of evening rush hour at the Holland Tunnel, which connects Manhattan to New Jersey. It's believed she was headed to the airport to meet up with Travis Kelce for his 34th birthday. New York Port Authority says, after investigating, they do not have evidence Swift caused any gridlock.