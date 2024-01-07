Did Celebratory Gunfire Claim This Atlanta Teen's Life Or Something else?

Whatever happened in Atlanta on New Years Eve left an 18-year-old girl dead, robbing her of a future with her newborn son.

Gwinnett County police say they responded to reports of shots fired at a home on Chance Lane after 1 a.m on New Years Eve. Neighbors reported waking up to the sounds of gunfire. They also reported seeing a bunch of kids scattering from the home into their cars. However, when police arrived on the scene, they realized that not everyone made it out.

The police are still investigating the incident and have yet to identify a suspect, the report says. Witnesses gave video recordings of the teens fleeing the scene to local Atlanta reporters. One X user claimed the shooting was a result of celebratory gunshots fired into the air for the New Year, a trend that occurs every year and also every year claims the lives of innocent bystanders.

However, the authorities have not confirmed that was the case.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to reach out to Gwinnett County police at (770) 513-5300. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers (404) 577-8477 or online at stopcrimeatl.com. Authorities are offering a monetary reward for tips.

