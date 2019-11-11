Did Changing Sentiment Drive AgroGeneration's (EPA:ALAGR) Share Price Down A Painful 85%?

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. For example, we sympathize with anyone who was caught holding AgroGeneration SA (EPA:ALAGR) during the five years that saw its share price drop a whopping 85%. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 65% over the last twelve months. Furthermore, it's down 39% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Given that AgroGeneration didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over half a decade AgroGeneration reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 6.6% for each year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. The share price fall of 32% (per year, over five years) is a stern reminder that money-losing companies are expected to grow revenue. We're generally averse to companies with declining revenues, but we're not alone in that. Fear of becoming a 'bagholder' may be keeping people away from this stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

ENXTPA:ALAGR Income Statement, November 10th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

AgroGeneration shareholders are down 65% for the year, but the market itself is up 17%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 32% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on FR exchanges.

