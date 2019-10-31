Did Changing Sentiment Drive Ahlada Engineers's (NSE:AHLADA) Share Price Down A Worrying 56%?

Ahlada Engineers Limited (NSE:AHLADA) shareholders are doubtless heartened to see the share price bounce 39% in just one week. But that isn't much consolation to those who have suffered through the declines of the last year. Like an arid lake in a warming world, shareholder value has evaporated, with the share price down 56% in that time. The share price recovery is not so impressive when you consider the fall. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, Ahlada Engineers had to report a 4.6% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 56% is actually more than the EPS drop. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 6.93.

Given that the market gained 9.5% in the last year, Ahlada Engineers shareholders might be miffed that they lost 55% (even including dividends) . However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's great to see a nice little 5.8% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. Is Ahlada Engineers cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

