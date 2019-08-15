Did Changing Sentiment Drive Ahsay Backup Software Development's (HKG:8290) Share Price Down A Worrying 59%?

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Ahsay Backup Software Development Company Limited (HKG:8290) shareholders. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 59% drop in the share price over that period. And over the last year the share price fell 53%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. The silver lining is that the stock is up 2.5% in about a week.

See our latest analysis for Ahsay Backup Software Development

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Ahsay Backup Software Development moved from a loss to profitability. We would usually expect to see the share price rise as a result. So it's worth looking at other metrics to try to understand the share price move.

We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 4.8% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. It's probably worht worth investigating Ahsay Backup Software Development further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SEHK:8290 Income Statement, August 15th 2019 More

This free interactive report on Ahsay Backup Software Development's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Ahsay Backup Software Development shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 53%. The market shed around 7.9%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Shareholders have lost 26% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Warren Buffett famously said he likes to 'buy when there is blood on the streets', he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Ahsay Backup Software Development scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.