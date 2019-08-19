Did Changing Sentiment Drive Albert David's (NSE:ALBERTDA) Share Price Down By 31%?

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Investors in Albert David Limited (NSE:ALBERTDA) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 31%. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around -10%. The silver lining (for longer term investors) is that the stock is still 29% higher than it was three years ago. It's up 2.2% in the last seven days.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, Albert David had to report a 31% decline in EPS over the last year. This change in EPS is remarkably close to the 31% decrease in the share price. So it seems that the market sentiment has not changed much, despite the weak results. Rather, the share price is remains a similar multiple of the EPS, suggesting the outlook remains the same.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Albert David's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for Albert David shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 29%, over the last year, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Albert David shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 29%, including dividends. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 10%, likely weighing on the stock. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 10% per year over three years. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

