Did Changing Sentiment Drive Allergy Therapeutics's (LON:AGY) Share Price Down A Worrying 57%?

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 21% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. Specifically, the stock price slipped by 57% in that time. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.

Allergy Therapeutics isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Allergy Therapeutics saw its revenue grow by 10%. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Without profits, and with revenue growth sluggish, you get a 57% loss for shareholders, over the year. Like many holders, we really want to see better revenue growth in companies that lose money. When a stock falls hard like this, it can signal an over-reaction. Our preference is to wait for a fundamental improvements before buying, but now could be a good time for some research.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

AIM:AGY Income Statement, July 23rd 2019

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Allergy Therapeutics shareholders are down 57% for the year, but the market itself is up 2.8%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 9.6% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. If you would like to research Allergy Therapeutics in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

