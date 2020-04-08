Did Changing Sentiment Drive Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings's (HKG:8400) Share Price Down A Worrying 65%?

This week we saw the Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Limited (HKG:8400) share price climb by 16%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 65% in that period. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings fell to a loss making position during the year. Buyers no doubt think it's a temporary situation, but those with a nose for quality have low tolerance for losses. Of course, if the company can turn the situation around, investors will likely profit.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings shareholders are down 65% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 17%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 1.5% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

