Did Changing Sentiment Drive AuStar Gold's (ASX:AUL) Share Price Down A Painful 77%?

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. For example, we sympathize with anyone who was caught holding AuStar Gold Limited (ASX:AUL) during the five years that saw its share price drop a whopping 77%. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 44% in the last year. It's up 14% in the last seven days.

AuStar Gold wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.





You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

ASX:AUL Income Statement April 7th 2020 More

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that AuStar Gold shareholders are down 44% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 15%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 25% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AuStar Gold better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 7 warning signs for AuStar Gold you should be aware of, and 4 of them are potentially serious.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

