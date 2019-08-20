Did Changing Sentiment Drive BAIOO Family Interactive's (HKG:2100) Share Price Down A Worrying 61%?

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. For example the BAIOO Family Interactive Limited (HKG:2100) share price dropped 61% over five years. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top. In contrast, the stock price has popped 9.5% in the last thirty days.

See our latest analysis for BAIOO Family Interactive

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, BAIOO Family Interactive moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

We note that the dividend has remained healthy, so that wouldn't really explain the share price drop. It could be that the revenue decline of 11% per year is viewed as evidence that BAIOO Family Interactive is shrinking. With revenue weak, and increased payouts of cash, the market might be taking the view that its best days are behind it.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

SEHK:2100 Income Statement, August 20th 2019 More

This free interactive report on BAIOO Family Interactive's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of BAIOO Family Interactive, it has a TSR of -53% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that BAIOO Family Interactive shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 0.8% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 14% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. Importantly, we haven't analysed BAIOO Family Interactive's dividend history. This free visual report on its dividends is a must-read if you're thinking of buying.

But note: BAIOO Family Interactive may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.