Did Changing Sentiment Drive Beng Kuang Marine's (SGX:BEZ) Share Price Down A Disastrous 96%?

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Imagine if you held Beng Kuang Marine Limited (SGX:BEZ) for half a decade as the share price tanked 96%. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 40%. Furthermore, it's down 48% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Because Beng Kuang Marine is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over half a decade Beng Kuang Marine reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 11% for each year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. So it's not that strange that the share price dropped 46% per year in that period. This kind of price performance makes us very wary, especially when combined with falling revenue. Of course, the poor performance could mean the market has been too severe selling down. That can happen.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

While the broader market gained around 9.5% in the last year, Beng Kuang Marine shareholders lost 40%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 46% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. You could get a better understanding of Beng Kuang Marine's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

