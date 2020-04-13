Did Changing Sentiment Drive Bobst Group's (VTX:BOBNN) Share Price Down A Worrying 52%?

Bobst Group SA (VTX:BOBNN) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 20% in the last month. But that cannot eclipse the less-than-impressive returns over the last three years. In fact, the share price is down 52% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Bobst Group saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 6.7% per year, over the last three years. The share price decline of 22% is actually steeper than the EPS slippage. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past. This increased caution is also evident in the rather low P/E ratio, which is sitting at 10.95.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Bobst Group the TSR over the last 3 years was -48%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Investors in Bobst Group had a tough year, with a total loss of 29% (including dividends) , against a market gain of about 1.5%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 5.1%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Bobst Group (including 1 which is is a bit unpleasant) .

