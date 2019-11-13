Did Changing Sentiment Drive CH Offshore's (SGX:C13) Share Price Down A Painful 88%?

Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Imagine if you held CH Offshore Ltd (SGX:C13) for half a decade as the share price tanked 88%. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 54% over the last twelve months. Furthermore, it's down 39% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

View our latest analysis for CH Offshore

Given that CH Offshore only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last five years CH Offshore saw its revenue shrink by 23% per year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. So it's not that strange that the share price dropped 35% per year in that period. This kind of price performance makes us very wary, especially when combined with falling revenue. Of course, the poor performance could mean the market has been too severe selling down. That can happen.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

SGX:C13 Income Statement, November 12th 2019 More

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between CH Offshore's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. CH Offshore's TSR of was a loss of 80% for the 5 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

Investors in CH Offshore had a tough year, with a total loss of 54%, against a market gain of about 8.3%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 28% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Before forming an opinion on CH Offshore you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.