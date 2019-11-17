Did Changing Sentiment Drive China Ludao Technology's (HKG:2023) Share Price Down By 46%?

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term China Ludao Technology Company Limited (HKG:2023) shareholders, since the share price is down 46% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 19%. It's up 1.1% in the last seven days.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

China Ludao Technology saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 5.0% per year, over the last three years. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 19% annual reduction in the share price. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free interactive report on China Ludao Technology's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

While the broader market gained around 0.9% in the last year, China Ludao Technology shareholders lost 14%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 5.5% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of China Ludao Technology by clicking this link.

