Did Changing Sentiment Drive China Sinostar Group's (HKG:485) Share Price Down A Disastrous 96%?

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Spare a thought for those who held China Sinostar Group Company Limited (HKG:485) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 96%. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 47% over the last twelve months. It's down 3.0% in the last seven days.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Given that China Sinostar Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over five years, China Sinostar Group grew its revenue at 6.1% per year. That's a pretty good rate for a long time period. So the stock price fall of 48% per year seems pretty steep. The truth is that the growth might be below expectations, and investors are probably worried about the continual losses.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of China Sinostar Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered China Sinostar Group's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for China Sinostar Group shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 91%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in China Sinostar Group had a tough year, with a total loss of 47%, against a market gain of about 3.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 38% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

