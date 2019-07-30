Did Changing Sentiment Drive China Ceramics's (NASDAQ:CCCL) Share Price Down A Painful 75%?

Simply Wall St

It's nice to see the China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) share price up 11% in a week. But only the myopic could ignore the astounding decline over three years. The share price has sunk like a leaky ship, down 75% in that time. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. The thing to think about is whether the business has really turned around.

View our latest analysis for China Ceramics

Given that China Ceramics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years China Ceramics saw its revenue shrink by 12% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price fall of 37% (per year, over three years) is a stern reminder that money-losing companies are expected to grow revenue. We're generally averse to companies with declining revenues, but we're not alone in that. Don't let a share price decline ruin your calm. You make better decisions when you're calm.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:CCCL Income Statement, July 30th 2019

If you are thinking of buying or selling China Ceramics stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for China Ceramics shares, which cost holders 42%, while the market was up about 7.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Shareholders have lost 37% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Warren Buffett famously said he likes to 'buy when there is blood on the streets', he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.

  • USA TODAY Opinion

    The president is right about Baltimore. Are Democrats really prepared to defend failure?

    Ask yourself honestly: Would you ever consider living in West Baltimore? Baltimore ranks in the top 10 of the least livable cities in America. Until this week, it was not controversial to point that out. The flap began last week when Rep. Elijah Cummings, whose 7th district covers much of Baltimore City, lashed out at acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan at a hearing on conditions inside illegal alien detention centers.

  • US teens cried in Italy cop murder interrogation
    AFP

    US teens cried in Italy cop murder interrogation

    Two American teens arrested after an Italian police officer was stabbed to death in Rome during a botched drug bust broke down into tears during their interrogation, police said Tuesday Finnegan Elder, 19, and Gabriel Natale Hjorth, 18, have been charged with aggravated homicide and attempted extortion following the killing of officer Mario Cerciello Rega, who suffered multiple knife wounds in Friday's attack. Elder has confessed to stabbing plainclothes officer Cerciello, 35, with a US Marine partially-serrated, close-quarters combat knife, police said, as they gave a detailed account of what happened on the night of the killing.

  • Restaurant Apologizes After Asking Officer To Leave Because He Had A Gun
    The National Interest

    Restaurant Apologizes After Asking Officer To Leave Because He Had A Gun

    A restaurant in San Antonio, Texas, has apologized after asking a police officer to leave the premises because he was carrying a gun. The officer was asked to leave Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse Saturday night because he was carrying a gun, KSAT reported. Texas law states that establishments can't deny service to an officer or special investigator who is carrying a weapon on the premises, as long as they are authorized to carry the weapon. The restaurant apologized to the San Antonio Police Department and the officer who was asked to leave, according to a statement.

  • Greta Thunberg to sail across Atlantic for climate summits because she refuses to fly on planes
    The Independent

    Greta Thunberg to sail across Atlantic for climate summits because she refuses to fly on planes

    Greta Thunberg is to sail across the Atlantic in a high-tech racing yacht to attend UN climate summits in New York and Chile as she refuses to fly on planes. The 16-year-old Swedish climate activist said she spent months deciding how to travel to the US without travelling by plane, which she shuns because of their high greenhouse gas emissions. Ms Thunbeg will set sail on her trans-Atlantic voyage in August in a boat fitted with solar panels and underwater turbines to generate zero-carbon electricity on board.

  • 79-year-old woman sentenced to jail for feeding stray cats
    WABC – NY

    79-year-old woman sentenced to jail for feeding stray cats

    A 79-year-old woman in Ohio has been sentenced to 10 days in jail for feeding stray cats on her back porch.

  • Bloomberg

    Venezuela Faces the Loss of Citgo -- and Desperately Needed Dollars

    A U.S. appeals court ruled on Monday that Crystallex International Corp. may seize U.S.-based stock of Citgo's parent, which is part of Venezuela's state-owned oil company, to cover a $1.4 billion award over the nationalization of gold fields. Unless reversed on appeal or blocked by the Trump administration, the decision would allow Crystallex to auction the shares to satisfy Venezuela's unpaid debt to the Canadian company.

  • India's parliament votes to outlaw Muslim instant divorce
    Reuters

    India's parliament votes to outlaw Muslim instant divorce

    India's parliament approved a bill on Tuesday outlawing the centuries-old right of a Muslim man to instantly divorce his wife, drawing accusations of government interference in a community matter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist administration has been pushing to criminalize "triple talaq", under which a man can divorce by uttering the word "talaq", meaning divorce in Arabic, three times in his wife's presence. Following Tuesday's upper house vote it now only requires the signature of the president - considered a formality - to become law.

  • Photos of the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera Cabriolet
    Car and Driver

    Photos of the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera Cabriolet

    The cheapest version of the 992-gen 911 costs $98,750 and has 379 horsepower. From Car and Driver

  • Hong Kong protesters block train doors from closing to disrupt subway services
    The Telegraph

    Hong Kong protesters block train doors from closing to disrupt subway services

    Hundreds of Hong Kong protesters blocked train services during the morning rush hour on Tuesday, causing commuter chaos in the latest anti-government campaign to roil the former British colony. What started three months ago as rallies against an extradition bill that would have allowed people in Hong Kong to be sent to mainland China for trial, has evolved into a wider backlash against the city's government and its political masters in Beijing. Protests have occurred almost daily, sometimes with little notice, disrupting business, piling pressure on the city's beleaguered government and stretching its police force, which some have accused of using excessive force.

  • FACT: Baltimore Is Now More Dangerous than 99.2% of Cities in the U.S.
    The National Interest

    FACT: Baltimore Is Now More Dangerous than 99.2% of Cities in the U.S.

    Many people—including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.—claim that Trump's going after Cummings was an act of racism. Cummings, whose chairmanship of the House Oversight and Reform Committee has antagonized the president this year, has represented Maryland's 7th Congressional District since 1996.

  • Inmates behind Brazil deadly prison riot transferred: official
    AFP

    Inmates behind Brazil deadly prison riot transferred: official

    Forty-six inmates involved in one of Brazil's deadliest prison riots were being transferred to other jails Tuesday, an official said. At least 57 people were killed on Monday when fighting broke out between rival drug gang factions in the Altamira Regional Recovery Centre in the northern state of Para. Sixteen were decapitated in the hours-long battle, but most died in a fire that engulfed part of the overcrowded facility that used converted shipping containers to house some of the inmates.

  • Follow the law, get pulled over: Why a police plan to 'ticket' drivers backfired in Arizona
    USA TODAY

    Follow the law, get pulled over: Why a police plan to 'ticket' drivers backfired in Arizona

    PHOENIX – Following confusion and outrage over Tempe Police Department's new "positive ticketing" campaign, police officials promise no one will be pulled over for following the law. The department started a new initiative Monday called the "Positive Ticketing Campaign." Nearby news station KPNX initially reported officers would be pulling people over to issue Circle K drink coupons to people following traffic laws.

  • The Independent

    Jared Kushner owns Baltimore apartments ‘infested’ with rodents, mould and maggots

    In an interview on Saturday, Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski Jr condemned Mr Trump's comments as “an attack on basic decency”. It is certainly ironic that the president's own son-in-law was complicit in contributing to some of the neglect that the president purports to be so concerned about,” Mr Olszewski, a Democrat, added. Kushner Companies, which started operating in Maryland in 2013, has owned almost 9,000 rental units across 17 complexes, many of them in Baltimore County, the Baltimore Sun reported earlier this year.

  • The Guardian

    California has strict gun laws. Here's how the Gilroy gunman evaded them

    California has some of the most stringent gun laws in the country, including a ban on the type of rifle that a shooter used to kill three and wound 15 at the garlic food festival in Gilroy on Sunday. But the gunman had legally purchased the “assault-type rifle”, in the style of an AK-47, from the neighboring state Nevada on 9 July before carrying it illegally over state lines into California, highlighting what some gun control advocates say is a loophole in the way laws operate, state by state. The suspect, 19, opened fire in the last hours of the three-day garlic festival, a beloved annual tradition that draws thousands of attendees of all ages.

  • Iran cartoonists depict queen as 'pirate' after British ship seizure
    AFP

    Iran cartoonists depict queen as 'pirate' after British ship seizure

    An exhibition of cartoons has opened in Tehran portraying Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as a pirate, seen wielding a cutlass and sporting the skull-and-crossbones, after the seizure of an Iranian oil tanker. Historically strained ties between Tehran and London have worsened since British Royal Marines took part in the seizure of Iran's "Grace 1" oil tanker off the British overseas territory of Gibraltar on July 4. That was followed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seizing a British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19 -- in what London called a "tit-for-tat" move.

  • Joint Chiefs nominee denies assault allegations, enlists key support
    Politico

    Joint Chiefs nominee denies assault allegations, enlists key support

    The general nominated to be the nation's No. 2 military officer appears slated to move forward in the Senate, after defending himself against allegations of sexual assault. Air Force Gen. John Hyten, President Donald Trump's nominee to be vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, received strong backing from Republicans and even some Democratic support, following his confirmation hearing Tuesday.

  • School Shooter Dies in Car Crash, 21 Years After Opening Fire at Arkansas Middle School
    Time

    School Shooter Dies in Car Crash, 21 Years After Opening Fire at Arkansas Middle School

    Drew Grant was 11 when he and a friend, Mitchell Johnson, fatally shot four students and a teacher at an Arkansas middle school in 1998. Last weekend, Grant, now 33, died in a car crash. In recent years, Grant had legally changed his name from Andrew Golden according to KAIT, a television station for North Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

  • Irish PM tells Johnson that withdrawal agreement cannot be re-opened
    Reuters

    Irish PM tells Johnson that withdrawal agreement cannot be re-opened

    Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Tuesday that the Brexit withdrawal agreement could not be re-opened, and that "satisfactory" alternative arrangements have yet to be identified. "Alternative arrangements could replace the backstop in the future, but thus far satisfactory options have yet to be identified and demonstrated," Varadkar told Johnson in a phone call, the Irish government's press office said. Varadkar invited Johnson to Dublin for talks on Brexit and for a discussion of bilateral matters including Northern Ireland, the Good Friday Agreement and the Common Travel Area, the press office added.

  • Gang database made up mostly of young black, Latino men
    Associated Press

    Gang database made up mostly of young black, Latino men

    Boston police are tracking nearly 5,000 people — almost all of them young black and Latino men — through a secretive gang database, newly released data from the department shows. Black people comprise about 25% of all Boston residents, Latinos about 20% and white people more than 50%. The racial disparity is "stark and troublesome," said Adriana Lafaille, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, which, along with other civil rights groups, sued the department in state court in November to shed light into who is listed on the database and how the information is used.

  • US rapper A$AP Rocky pleads self-defence at assault trial
    AFP

    US rapper A$AP Rocky pleads self-defence at assault trial

    US rapper A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty to assault at his trial in Sweden Tuesday over a street brawl, saying he acted in self-defence in a case that has stirred diplomatic tensions and outraged fans. The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested on July 3 along with three other people following the fight in Stockholm on June 30. At the start of Tuesday's trial, prosecutor Daniel Suneson alleged that Mayers and two other accused had assaulted the 19-year-old male plaintiff.

  • US citizen says he lost 26 pounds under 'inhumane' conditions at border facility in Texas
    USA TODAY

    US citizen says he lost 26 pounds under 'inhumane' conditions at border facility in Texas

    An 18-year-old U.S. citizen from Dallas who was held for more than three weeks by U.S. and Customs and Border Protection despite carrying U.S. birth certificate documents says he lost 26 pounds during his detention and was not allowed to shower or brush his teeth while in custody. Francisco Erwin Galicia spoke to The Dallas Morning News and MSNBC's "All In with Chris Hayes" after his release this week. He was freed shortly after The Dallas Morning News first reported his ordeal.

  • Man Charged With Killing 4 in SoCal Rampage Could Face Death Penalty: DA
    KTLA - Los Angeles

    Man Charged With Killing 4 in SoCal Rampage Could Face Death Penalty: DA

    Charges have been filed Monday against a 26-year-old man suspected of killing four people and injuring two others during a shooting rampage that spurred an intense manhunt in the San Fernando Valley last week.

  • 'Send him back': Angry reactions to Trump at Virginia event honoring foundations of democracy
    Yahoo News

    'Send him back': Angry reactions to Trump at Virginia event honoring foundations of democracy

    A Virginia legislator interrupted President Trump as he delivered remarks at an event Tuesday in Jamestown, Va., commemorating the 400th anniversary of the first representative legislative assembly in America. As Samirah, dressed in a suit and bow tie, stood directly below Trump, who had stopped speaking at the podium, audience members booed and chanted, “Trump, Trump, Trump” and “U.S.A.” before the man was escorted away by police. “Thank you very much,” Trump said over the chants and then continued his remarks.

  • 11 Things We Can't Wait to Order from the New IKEA Catalog
    Architectural Digest

    11 Things We Can't Wait to Order from the New IKEA Catalog

    With an emphasis on sleep, color, sustainability, and sound Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Police officer accuses McDonald's workers of taking bite out of sandwich then admits he ‘forgot he ate it’
    The Independent

    Police officer accuses McDonald's workers of taking bite out of sandwich then admits he ‘forgot he ate it’

    A police officer wrongly accused McDonald's workers of taking a bite out of his sandwich after he forgot he did it himself. The officer, known only as “DJ”, ordered a McChicken before starting work at Marion County Jail in Indianapolis and put it in a fridge for safekeeping during his shift. When he opened it up seven hours later he discovered the missing chunk and became convinced he had been targeted by the restaurant staff because of his job.