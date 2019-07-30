Did Changing Sentiment Drive China Ceramics's (NASDAQ:CCCL) Share Price Down A Painful 75%?

It's nice to see the China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) share price up 11% in a week. But only the myopic could ignore the astounding decline over three years. The share price has sunk like a leaky ship, down 75% in that time. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. The thing to think about is whether the business has really turned around.

Given that China Ceramics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years China Ceramics saw its revenue shrink by 12% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price fall of 37% (per year, over three years) is a stern reminder that money-losing companies are expected to grow revenue. We're generally averse to companies with declining revenues, but we're not alone in that. Don't let a share price decline ruin your calm. You make better decisions when you're calm.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:CCCL Income Statement, July 30th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for China Ceramics shares, which cost holders 42%, while the market was up about 7.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Shareholders have lost 37% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Warren Buffett famously said he likes to 'buy when there is blood on the streets', he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

