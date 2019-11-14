Did Changing Sentiment Drive China Properties Group's (HKG:1838) Share Price Down A Worrying 51%?

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. But the long term shareholders of China Properties Group Limited (HKG:1838) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. So they might be feeling emotional about the 51% share price collapse, in that time. In contrast, the stock price has popped 9.4% in the last thirty days.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

China Properties Group saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 39% per year, over the last three years. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 21% compound annual share price fall. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have previously priced some of the drop in.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Investors in China Properties Group had a tough year, with a total loss of 15%, against a market gain of about 3.6%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 7.9% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how China Properties Group scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

