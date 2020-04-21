Did Changing Sentiment Drive CIR. Compagnie Industriali Riunite's (BIT:CIR) Share Price Down By 45%?

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term CIR S.p.A. Compagnie Industriali Riunite (BIT:CIR) shareholders, since the share price is down 45% in the last three years, falling well short of the market decline of around 12%. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 25% in a year. Furthermore, it's down 28% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 27% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, CIR. Compagnie Industriali Riunite actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 130% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

Given the healthiness of the dividend payments, we doubt that they've concerned the market. CIR. Compagnie Industriali Riunite has maintained its top line over three years, so we doubt that has shareholders worried. A closer look at revenue and profit trends might yield insights.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how CIR. Compagnie Industriali Riunite has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for CIR. Compagnie Industriali Riunite the TSR over the last 3 years was -41%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that CIR. Compagnie Industriali Riunite shareholders are down 23% for the year (even including dividends) . Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 20%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 2.9% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand CIR. Compagnie Industriali Riunite better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - CIR. Compagnie Industriali Riunite has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about.