Did Changing Sentiment Drive ClearVue Technologies' (ASX:CPV) Share Price Down A Worrying 55%?

This month, we saw the ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX:CPV) up an impressive 62%. But that's not enough to compensate for the decline over the last twelve months. Like an arid lake in a warming world, shareholder value has evaporated, with the share price down 55% in that time. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.

ClearVue Technologies recorded just AU$23,029 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. It seems likely some shareholders believe that ClearVue Technologies will significantly advance the business plan before too long.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets to raise equity. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. It certainly is a dangerous place to invest, as ClearVue Technologies investors might realise.

When it reported in December 2019 ClearVue Technologies had minimal cash in excess of all liabilities consider its expenditure: just AU$693k to be specific. So if it has not already moved to replenish reserves, we think the near-term chances of a capital raising event are pretty high. With that in mind, you can understand why the share price dropped 55% in the last year. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how ClearVue Technologies's cash levels have changed over time.

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

We doubt ClearVue Technologies shareholders are happy with the loss of 55% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 9.5%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 40%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 7 warning signs with ClearVue Technologies (at least 3 which are potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.