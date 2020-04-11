Did Changing Sentiment Drive Crealogix Holding's (VTX:CLXN) Share Price Down By 23%?

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. We regret to report that long term Crealogix Holding AG (VTX:CLXN) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 23% in three years, versus a market return of about 17%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 19% in the last 90 days. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 12% in the same period.

Crealogix Holding wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years, Crealogix Holding saw its revenue grow by 13% per year, compound. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Shareholders have seen the share price fall at 8.4% per year, for three years. This implies the market had higher expectations of Crealogix Holding. With revenue growing at a solid clip, now might be the time to focus on the possibility that it will have a brighter future.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SWX:CLXN Income Statement April 11th 2020

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 1.5% in the last year, Crealogix Holding shareholders lost 1.1%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 1.1% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Crealogix Holding has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CH exchanges.

