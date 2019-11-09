Did Changing Sentiment Drive Dangee Dums's (NSE:DANGEE) Share Price Down By 31%?

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. That downside risk was realized by Dangee Dums Limited (NSE:DANGEE) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 31%. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 7.1%. Dangee Dums may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Dangee Dums share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 10%. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

Dangee Dums's revenue is actually up 5.6% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

While Dangee Dums shareholders are down 31% for the year, the market itself is up 7.1%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 1.8%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. Before forming an opinion on Dangee Dums you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

