Did Changing Sentiment Drive Darco Water Technologies's (SGX:BLR) Share Price Down A Worrying 52%?

Darco Water Technologies Limited (SGX:BLR) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 35% in the last quarter. But that can't change the reality that over the longer term (five years), the returns have been really quite dismal. In that time the share price has delivered a rude shock to holders, who find themselves down 52% after a long stretch. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. We'd err towards caution given the long term under-performance.

Check out our latest analysis for Darco Water Technologies

Darco Water Technologies isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last half decade, Darco Water Technologies saw its revenue increase by 23% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. In contrast, the share price is has averaged a loss of 14% per year - that's quite disappointing. This could mean high expectations have been tempered, potentially because investors are looking to the bottom line. If you think the company can keep up its revenue growth, you'd have to consider the possibility that there's an opportunity here.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

SGX:BLR Income Statement, November 5th 2019 More

If you are thinking of buying or selling Darco Water Technologies stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Darco Water Technologies shareholders are down 50% for the year, but the market itself is up 8.3%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 13% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.