Did Changing Sentiment Drive Deceuninck's (EBR:DECB) Share Price Down By 22%?

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. We regret to report that long term Deceuninck NV (EBR:DECB) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 22% in three years, versus a market return of about 2.4%. There was little comfort for shareholders in the last week as the price declined a further 1.6%.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Deceuninck saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 32% per year, over the last three years. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 7.9% compound annual share price fall. So, despite the prior disappointment, shareholders must have some confidence the situation will improve, longer term.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Deceuninck's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Deceuninck shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 20%, over the last 3 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 10% in the last year, Deceuninck shareholders lost 8.9% (even including dividends) . Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 0.1% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Deceuninck scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

