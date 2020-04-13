Did Changing Sentiment Drive Dragon King Group Holdings's (HKG:8493) Share Price Down A Painful 71%?

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Dragon King Group Holdings Limited (HKG:8493); the share price is down a whopping 71% in the last twelve months. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. Dragon King Group Holdings may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 38% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Dragon King Group Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In just one year Dragon King Group Holdings saw its revenue fall by 3.1%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The share price fall of 71% in a year tells the story. Holders should not lose the lesson: loss making companies should grow revenue. Of course, extreme share price falls can be an opportunity for those who are willing to really dig deeper to understand a high risk company like this.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Dragon King Group Holdings shareholders are happy with the loss of 71% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 16%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 38% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Dragon King Group Holdings (at least 2 which make us uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

