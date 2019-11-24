Did Changing Sentiment Drive Edvance International Holdings's (HKG:8410) Share Price Down By 40%?

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Edvance International Holdings Limited (HKG:8410) share price up 25% in a single quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 40% in one year, under-performing the market.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Edvance International Holdings share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 56%. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

We don't see any weakness in the Edvance International Holdings's dividend so the steady payout can't really explain the share price drop. From what we can see, revenue is pretty flat, so that doesn't really explain the share price drop. Of course, it could simply be that it simply fell short of the market consensus expectations.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Edvance International Holdings the TSR over the last year was -35%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While Edvance International Holdings shareholders are down 35% for the year (even including dividends) , the market itself is up 2.8%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 25%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. Before forming an opinion on Edvance International Holdings you might want to consider the cold hard cash it pays as a dividend. This free chart tracks its dividend over time.

