Did Changing Sentiment Drive Esprinet's (BIT:PRT) Share Price Down By 29%?

Esprinet S.p.A. (BIT:PRT) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 54% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 29% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the three years that the share price fell, Esprinet's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 14% each year. In comparison the 11% compound annual share price decline isn't as bad as the EPS drop-off. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have previously priced some of the drop in.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Esprinet, it has a TSR of -22% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Esprinet shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 28% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 1.8% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. Before spending more time on Esprinet it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IT exchanges.

