Did Changing Sentiment Drive F-Secure Oyj's (HEL:FSC1V) Share Price Down By 27%?

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term F-Secure Oyj (HEL:FSC1V) shareholders, since the share price is down 27% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 26%. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 23% lower in that time. There was little comfort for shareholders in the last week as the price declined a further 1.9%.

See our latest analysis for F-Secure Oyj

Given that F-Secure Oyj only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last three years, F-Secure Oyj saw its revenue grow by 10.0% per year, compound. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Shareholders have endured a share price decline of 9.9% per year. This implies the market had higher expectations of F-Secure Oyj. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future is more important - and the future looks brighter (based on revenue, anyway).

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

HLSE:FSC1V Income Statement, August 21st 2019 More

Take a more thorough look at F-Secure Oyj's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Dividend Lost

The value of past dividends are accounted for in the total shareholder return (TSR), but not in the share price return mentioned above. Many would argue the TSR gives a more complete picture of the value a stock brings to its holders. Over the last 3 years, F-Secure Oyj generated a TSR of -23%, which is, of course, better than the share price return. Even though the company isn't paying dividends at the moment, it has done in the past.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that F-Secure Oyj shareholders are down 23% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 2.1%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 2.3%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. You could get a better understanding of F-Secure Oyj's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on FI exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.