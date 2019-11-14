Did Changing Sentiment Drive Flügger group's (CPH:FLUG B) Share Price Down By 20%?

The main aim of stock picking is to find the market-beating stocks. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. So we wouldn't blame long term Flügger group A/S (CPH:FLUG B) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 20% over a half decade. Unhappily, the share price slid 2.0% in the last week.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Looking back five years, both Flügger group's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 16% per year. The share price decline of 4.3% per year isn't as bad as the EPS decline. The relatively muted share price reaction might be because the market expects the business to turn around.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

CPSE:FLUG B Past and Future Earnings, November 14th 2019 More

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Flügger group the TSR over the last 5 years was -2.2%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Flügger group shareholders are up 4.1% for the year (even including dividends) . But that was short of the market average. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 0.4% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. Keeping this in mind, a solid next step might be to take a look at Flügger group's dividend track record. This free interactive graph is a great place to start.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DK exchanges.

