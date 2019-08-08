Did Changing Sentiment Drive Flexiroam's (ASX:FRX) Share Price Down A Painful 72%?

Over the last month the Flexiroam Limited (ASX:FRX) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 162%. But the last three years have seen a terrible decline. To wit, the share price sky-dived 72% in that time. So it's about time shareholders saw some gains. Of course the real question is whether the business can sustain a turnaround.

Flexiroam isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years Flexiroam saw its revenue shrink by 1.6% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. Having said that the 34% annualized share price decline highlights the risk of investing in unprofitable companies. We're generally averse to companies with declining revenues, but we're not alone in that. Don't let a share price decline ruin your calm. You make better decisions when you're calm.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Flexiroam's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Over the last year, Flexiroam shareholders took a loss of 43%. In contrast the market gained about 7.1%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Shareholders have lost 34% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

