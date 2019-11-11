Did Changing Sentiment Drive G-Resources Group's (HKG:1051) Share Price Down A Painful 72%?

Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Spare a thought for those who held G-Resources Group Limited (HKG:1051) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 72%. The good news is that the stock is up 2.0% in the last week.

See our latest analysis for G-Resources Group

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Looking back five years, both G-Resources Group's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 14% per year. Readers should note that the share price has fallen faster than the EPS, at a rate of 23% per year, over the period. This implies that the market was previously too optimistic about the stock. The low P/E ratio of 4.06 further reflects this reticence.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

SEHK:1051 Past and Future Earnings, November 11th 2019 More

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on G-Resources Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 7.3% in the last year, G-Resources Group shareholders lost 1.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 22% doled out over the last five years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. You could get a better understanding of G-Resources Group's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.