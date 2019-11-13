Did Changing Sentiment Drive Gateway Mining's (ASX:GML) Share Price Down A Worrying 52%?

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But no-one is immune from buying too high. For example, after five long years the Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML) share price is a whole 52% lower. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least. The last week also saw the share price slip down another 11%.

Gateway Mining recorded just AU$95,000 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Gateway Mining will find or develop a valuable new mine before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. Some Gateway Mining investors have already had a taste of the bitterness stocks like this can leave in the mouth.

Gateway Mining had cash in excess of all liabilities of just AU$1.4m when it last reported (June 2019). So if it hasn't remedied the situation already, it will almost certainly have to raise more capital soon. With that in mind, you can understand why the share price dropped 14% per year, over 5 years . You can see in the image below, how Gateway Mining's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values). The image below shows how Gateway Mining's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

ASX:GML Historical Debt, November 13th 2019

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. It only takes a moment for you to check whether we have identified any insider sales recently.

A Different Perspective

Gateway Mining shareholders gained a total return of 13% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 14% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Gateway Mining by clicking this link.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

