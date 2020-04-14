Did Changing Sentiment Drive Resource Generation's (ASX:RES) Share Price Down By 50%?

It's nice to see the Resource Generation Limited (ASX:RES) share price up 30% in a week. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. In fact the stock is down 50% in the last year, well below the market return.

Resource Generation recorded just AU$157,000 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Resource Generation will discover or develop fossil fuel before too long.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized).

Our data indicates that Resource Generation had AU$104m more in total liabilities than it had cash, when it last reported in December 2019. That makes it extremely high risk, in our view. But with the share price diving 50% in the last year , it's probably fair to say that some shareholders no longer believe the company will succeed. The image below shows how Resource Generation's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

ASX:RES Historical Debt April 14th 2020 More

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 11% in the twelve months, Resource Generation shareholders did even worse, losing 50%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 2.8% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with Resource Generation (including 3 which is are a bit unpleasant) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.