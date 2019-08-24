Did Changing Sentiment Drive Geojit Financial Services's (NSE:GEOJITFSL) Share Price Down A Worrying 68%?

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. Unfortunately, shareholders of Geojit Financial Services Limited (NSE:GEOJITFSL) have suffered share price declines over the last year. The share price is down a hefty 68% in that time. Notably, shareholders had a tough run over the longer term, too, with a drop of 41% in the last three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 40% in the last 90 days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately Geojit Financial Services reported an EPS drop of 61% for the last year. We note that the 68% share price drop is very close to the EPS drop. So it seems that the market sentiment has not changed much, despite the weak results. Instead, the change in the share price seems to reduction in earnings per share, alone.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Geojit Financial Services's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for Geojit Financial Services shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 67%, over the last year, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 14% in the twelve months, Geojit Financial Services shareholders did even worse, losing 67% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 6.1% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. If you would like to research Geojit Financial Services in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

