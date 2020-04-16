Did Changing Sentiment Drive Halcyon Agri's (SGX:5VJ) Share Price Down A Worrying 53%?

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But no-one is immune from buying too high. To wit, the Halcyon Agri Corporation Limited (SGX:5VJ) share price managed to fall 53% over five long years. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 28% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 18% in the last 90 days. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 21% in the same timeframe.

Given that Halcyon Agri didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last half decade, Halcyon Agri saw its revenue increase by 23% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Unfortunately for shareholders the share price has dropped 14% per year - disappointing considering the growth. This could mean high expectations have been tempered, potentially because investors are looking to the bottom line. Given the revenue growth we'd consider the stock to be quite an interesting prospect if the company has a clear path to profitability.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Halcyon Agri's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Halcyon Agri shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 51%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 19% in the twelve months, Halcyon Agri shareholders did even worse, losing 28%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 13% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Halcyon Agri better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Halcyon Agri is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...