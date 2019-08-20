Did Changing Sentiment Drive Huajin International Holdings's (HKG:2738) Share Price Down By 21%?

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. For example, the Huajin International Holdings Limited (HKG:2738) share price is down 21% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned -6.5%. Even if shareholders bought some time ago, they wouldn't be particularly happy: the stock is down 20% in three years.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unfortunately Huajin International Holdings reported an EPS drop of 93% for the last year. This was, in part, due to extraordinary items impacting earnings. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 21% the share price fall. So despite the weak per-share profits, some investors are probably relieved the situation wasn't more difficult. Indeed, with a P/E ratio of 192.43 there is obviously some real optimism that earnings will bounce back.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Huajin International Holdings's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Huajin International Holdings's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Huajin International Holdings's TSR of was a loss of 21% for the year. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

Huajin International Holdings shareholders are down 21% for the year, falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 6.5%, likely weighing on the stock. Shareholders have lost 5.5% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Warren Buffett famously said he likes to 'buy when there is blood on the streets', he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

