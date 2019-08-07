Did Changing Sentiment Drive Inke's (HKG:3700) Share Price Down A Worrying 56%?

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. Anyone who held Inke Limited (HKG:3700) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. To wit the share price is down 56% in that time. Because Inke hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Furthermore, it's down 38% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

View our latest analysis for Inke

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Inke managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months. We're surprised that the share price is lower given that improvement. If the improved profitability is a sign of things to come, then right now may prove the perfect time to pop this stock on your watchlist.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SEHK:3700 Past and Future Earnings, August 7th 2019 More

It is of course excellent to see how Inke has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Inke stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Inke shareholders are down 56% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 10%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 38% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. If you would like to research Inke in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.