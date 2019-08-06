Did Changing Sentiment Drive iRhythm Technologies's (NASDAQ:IRTC) Share Price Down By 12%?

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) share price slid 12% over twelve months. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned -0.05%. iRhythm Technologies may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. On top of that, the share price is down 13% in the last week. Importantly, this could be a market reaction to the recently released financial results. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

iRhythm Technologies isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year iRhythm Technologies saw its revenue grow by 52%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. The share price drop of 12% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized. Our brains have evolved to think in linear fashion, so there's value in learning to recognize exponential growth. We are, in some ways, simply the wisest of the monkeys.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

We doubt iRhythm Technologies shareholders are happy with the loss of 12% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 0.05%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 2.8% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

